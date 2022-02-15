Welltower FFO of $0.83 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.31B beats by $40M
Feb. 15, 2022 4:17 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Welltower press release (NYSE:WELL): Q4 FFO of $0.83 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.31B (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Seniors Housing Operating portfolio spot occupancy increased approximately 70 basis points during the quarter to 77.7%, while average pro rata occupancy growth exceeded guidance of 140 bps.
- SHO same store revenue growth accelerated 4.8% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year
- Achieved same store REVPOR growth of 3.4% within the SHO portfolio during the fourth quarter as compared to 2.2% in the third quarter.
- Outlook for First Quarter 2022 The degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our operations and those of our operators and tenants, including the variability in the timing of recovery, is dependent on a variety of factors and remains highly uncertain. Accordingly, we are only introducing earnings guidance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.17 to $0.22 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.79 to $0.84 per diluted share.