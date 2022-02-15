Toast GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.36, revenue of $512M beats by $24.09M

Feb. 15, 2022 4:19 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Toast press release (NYSE:TOST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $512M (+110.7% Y/Y) beats by $24.09M.
  • Shares -9%.
  • Annualized recurring run-rate (NYSE:ARR) as of December 31, 2021 grew 74% year-over-year to $568 millionFourth quarter
  • Gross payment volume (GPV) grew 125% year-over-year to $17 billion.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • Revenue in the range of $469 million to $499 million vs. $466.42M consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(65) million to $(55) million
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue in the range of $2,349 million to $2,409 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(240) million to $(200) million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.