Toast GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.36, revenue of $512M beats by $24.09M
Feb. 15, 2022
- Toast press release (NYSE:TOST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $512M (+110.7% Y/Y) beats by $24.09M.
- Shares -9%.
- Annualized recurring run-rate (NYSE:ARR) as of December 31, 2021 grew 74% year-over-year to $568 millionFourth quarter
- Gross payment volume (GPV) grew 125% year-over-year to $17 billion.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- Revenue in the range of $469 million to $499 million vs. $466.42M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(65) million to $(55) million
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue in the range of $2,349 million to $2,409 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(240) million to $(200) million