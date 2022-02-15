Prom dress retailer Windsor Fashions said to plan for IPO this year

Feb. 15, 2022 4:21 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Teenage Girls Dressed for the Prom Walking and Having Fun

3bugsmom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Windsor Fashions, a clothing retailer that sells occasion wear such as prom dresses, is said to be planning for an initial public offering.
  • The 85-yeard old company is working with advisers on an IPO that could happen in the first half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report. Windsor may be valued at more than a $1B.
  • Windsor, which is backed by private equity firm Sun Capital, was founded in 1937 as a family owned women’s fashion store in Southern California with "a mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women", according to a press release. The retailer has close to 300 stores.
