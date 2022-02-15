Eneti announces $175M 5-year credit facility
Feb. 15, 2022 4:22 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) received commitments from DNB Capital, Societe Generale, Citibank, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Credit Industriel et Commercial for a 5-year credit facility of $175M.
- The credit facility, which was over-subscribed, bears interest at the applicable benchmark plus 3.05%-3.15%, and may be partially drawn in Euros.
- It is expected to close within Q2 of 2022.
- Additionally, NETI in Dec. repaid $17.7M of redeemable notes due Mar. and in Feb., $87.65M of 8% subordinated debt due Sept.
- These debt repayments amount to $105.3M in aggregate.