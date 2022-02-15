United Steelworker union members will vote on February 21 on an amended contract offer from Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3%) submitted last Friday; this will be the membership's first vote since a previous offer was overwhelmingly rejected in October.

The new proposal adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday and sets up separate job classifications for warehouse and package operators at the Blending and Packaging Plant.

The company locked out 650 union-represented members of USW Local 13-243 at the refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant on May 1 after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract.

Exxon pays "a nice dividend that's highly coveted by retirees and the company has kept faith with this investor class despite adversity in the markets," Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.