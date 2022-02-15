Union to hold ratification vote February 21 on Exxon Beaumont contract

Feb. 15, 2022 4:21 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oil Prices Volatile As Coronavirus Lockdowns Decimate Demand

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News

United Steelworker union members will vote on February 21 on an amended contract offer from Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3%) submitted last Friday; this will be the membership's first vote since a previous offer was overwhelmingly rejected in October.

The new proposal adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday and sets up separate job classifications for warehouse and package operators at the Blending and Packaging Plant.

The company locked out 650 union-represented members of USW Local 13-243 at the refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant on May 1 after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract.

Exxon pays "a nice dividend that's highly coveted by retirees and the company has kept faith with this investor class despite adversity in the markets," Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.