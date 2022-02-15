ViacomCBS rebranding company as Paramount Global
Feb. 15, 2022 4:25 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is rebranding the company to Paramount Global - a doubling down on its content strategy and streaming focus going forward.
- That comes as part of its earnings call (currently ongoing).
- The company will pursue new ticker symbols: PARA for its Class B shares, and PARAA for its Class A shares.
- The name change brings a notable end to two names that have been intertwined for decades: Viacom once owned CBS before those companies split, and later re-merged as ViacomCBS.
- The company just reported earnings where it missed on profitability measures despite beating expectations with a double-digit revenue gain.