ViacomCBS rebranding company as Paramount Global

Feb. 15, 2022 4:25 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments

Paramount Studios Main Gate

Merkuri2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is rebranding the company to Paramount Global - a doubling down on its content strategy and streaming focus going forward.
  • That comes as part of its earnings call (currently ongoing).
  • The company will pursue new ticker symbols: PARA for its Class B shares, and PARAA for its Class A shares.
  • The name change brings a notable end to two names that have been intertwined for decades: Viacom once owned CBS before those companies split, and later re-merged as ViacomCBS.
  • The company just reported earnings where it missed on profitability measures despite beating expectations with a double-digit revenue gain.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.