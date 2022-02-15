Airbnb stock soars after guidance comes in strong

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) rallied after seeing gross booking value jump 91% to $11.3B against the soft pandemic comparable from a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $333M vs. -$21M in 2020 and -$276M in 2019. The EBITDA was the highest ever for Q4 due to the companys revenue growth combined with continued expense discipline. Continued strength in ADR relative to 2019 was noted.

The guidance highlight from Airbnb (ABNB) is that it expects to achieve its first positive Q1 adjusted EBITDA in Airbnb history. Looking ahead, Airbnb (ABNB) said it will accelerate the pace of innovation. Key focuses will be on living anywhere on Airbnb (ABNB), unlocking the next generation of hosts and Airbnb becoming the ultimate Host.

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) rose 4.80% in the after-hours session to $188.72 after the Q4 top-line beat. That followed a 6.14% gain during the regular session in front of the earnings report.