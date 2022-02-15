Ouster GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.06, revenue of $11.85M beats by $0.66M
Feb. 15, 2022
- Ouster press release (NYSE:OUST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $11.85M (+85.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.66M.
- Shares +6.83%.
- Record shipments of over 2,400 sensors in Q4, nearly tripling year-over-year
Delivers on Full Year 2021 guidance with $34 million of revenue and 27% gross margins.
Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $24 million, compared to $9 million in fourth quarter 2020.
For the full year 2022, Ouster aims to double revenue, targeting a range of $65 million to $85 million. The Company also expects to maintain positive gross margins, targeting a range of 25% to 30%.