Ouster GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.06, revenue of $11.85M beats by $0.66M

Feb. 15, 2022 4:27 PM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Ouster press release (NYSE:OUST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $11.85M (+85.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.66M.
  • Shares +6.83%.
  • Record shipments of over 2,400 sensors in Q4, nearly tripling year-over-year

  • Delivers on Full Year 2021 guidance with $34 million of revenue and 27% gross margins.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $24 million, compared to $9 million in fourth quarter 2020.

  • For the full year 2022, Ouster aims to double revenue, targeting a range of $65 million to $85 million. The Company also expects to maintain positive gross margins, targeting a range of 25% to 30%.

