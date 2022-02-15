Welltower forms highly strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers for Avery Healthcare acquisition

Feb. 15, 2022 4:30 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Reuben Brothers and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) formed a long-term strategic partnership related to the Reuben Brothers' acquisition of Avery Healthcare, one of Welltower's largest operating partners and the company's largest partner in U.K.
  • The JV partnership is expected to generate significant future growth opportunities through the development of nex-gen seniors housing properties.
  • This transaction also positions Avery for superior growth to meet the demand of an aging population in the UK.
  • Reuben Brothers are highly sophisticated global investors in private equity, venture capital, infrastructure and prime real estate.
  • With high-quality assets concentrated across Greater London, the Avery portfolio will complement Reuben Brothers' existing portfolio of existing real estate assets and prime land bank.
