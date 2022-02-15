Cincinnati Financial Q4 results reflect growth in earned premiums, net investment income

  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) fourth-quarter results were helped by a boost in earned premiums and investment income.
  • Q4 earned premiums of $1.67B missed the $1.77B consensus and rose from $1.52B in the same year-ago quarter, due to price increases and premium growth initiatives.
  • Q4 net investment income of $186M compared with $172M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Property casualty insurance earned premiums were $1.59B in Q4, up from $1.44B in the year-ago period. Underwriting profit grew 37% to $256M in Q4.
  • Property casualty combined ratio was 84.2% in Q4, improving from 87.3% in Q4 2020.
  • Commercial lines insurance earned premiums were $947M in Q4, up from $878M in Q4 2020. Underwriting profit jumped 47% to $141M in the fourth quarter.
  • Q4 personal lines underwriting profit of $81M drifted higher from $71M in Q4 of last year.
  • Towards the end of July, Cincinnati Financial raised its dividend to $0.69 per share.
