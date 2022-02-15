Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.15, revenue of $392M beats by $7.25M

  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:WH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $392M (+32.4% Y/Y) beats by $7.25M.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Net rooms growth of 2% to 4%; RevPAR growth of 12% to 16% versus 2021, which is consistent with 2019 levels; Fee-related and other revenues of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion, a year-over-year increase of 8% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $625 million, which is consistent with 2019 levels, and reflects a year-over-year increase of 3% to 6%; Adjusted net income of $308 million to $320 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.28 to $3.4.
  • Company's Board of Directors recently increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.
