Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.15, revenue of $392M beats by $7.25M
Feb. 15, 2022 4:34 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:WH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $392M (+32.4% Y/Y) beats by $7.25M.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Net rooms growth of 2% to 4%; RevPAR growth of 12% to 16% versus 2021, which is consistent with 2019 levels; Fee-related and other revenues of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion, a year-over-year increase of 8% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $625 million, which is consistent with 2019 levels, and reflects a year-over-year increase of 3% to 6%; Adjusted net income of $308 million to $320 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.28 to $3.4.
- Company's Board of Directors recently increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.