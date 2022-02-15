GXO Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.20, revenue of $2.26B beats by $210M

Feb. 15, 2022 4:36 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GXO Logistics press release (NYSE:GXO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $2.26B (+27.7% Y/Y) beats by $210M.

  • GXO announced its full year 2022 financial outlook as follows:

    • Organic revenue growth of 8% to 12%;
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $707 million to $742 million (previously $705 million to $740 million);
    • Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion (previously approximately $1.5 billion);
    • Free Cash Flow of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA1;
    • Depreciation and amortization expense between $260 million and $280 million; and
    • Net capital expenditures of approximately 3% of sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.