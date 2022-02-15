GXO Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.20, revenue of $2.26B beats by $210M
- GXO Logistics press release (NYSE:GXO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $2.26B (+27.7% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
-
GXO announced its full year 2022 financial outlook as follows:
- Organic revenue growth of 8% to 12%;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $707 million to $742 million (previously $705 million to $740 million);
- Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion (previously approximately $1.5 billion);
- Free Cash Flow of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA1;
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $260 million and $280 million; and
- Net capital expenditures of approximately 3% of sales.