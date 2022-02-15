Akamai Technologies acquires Linode for $900M, accretive to FY22 earnings

Feb. 15, 2022 4:37 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers.
  • Under agreement terms, all of the outstanding equity will be acquired for ~$900M in an asset purchase transaction which will lead Akamai to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of ~$120M.
  • Transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
  • Combining with Linode, which has made it simple, affordable and accessible for developers to consume cloud computing, Akamai will become the world's most distributed compute platform, from cloud to edge.
  • For FY22, the acquisition of Linode is expected to add ~$100M in revenue and be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS by ~$0.05 to $0.06.
  • Shares trading 1.7% down after hours.
