Why did Medpace Holdings stock decline today? FY 2022 outlook

Feb. 15, 2022 4:41 PM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Although Medpace Holdings' (NASDAQ:MEDP) Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line, its stock price took a licking today as some investors may have been disappointed by its fiscal year 2022 outlook.
  • Medpace (MEDP) is backing a fiscal year 2022 outlook of revenue of $1.4B-$1.46B. Consensus is $1.44B. Meanwhile, the company is projecting FY 2022 revenue $5.35-$5.67. Consensus is $5.49.
  • The company also missed on the top line slightly in its Q4 results.
