Welltower Q4 exceeds consensus even as COVID keeps expenses elevated

Feb. 15, 2022 4:42 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Senior patients having conversation with doctor in nursing home

miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Q4 earnings exceeded the consensus estimate even as senior housing operating portfolio expenses rose more than the REIT expected, drive by higher COVID-19 related expenses for such things as personal protective equipment and testing costs, coupled with elevated labor expenses.

For Q1 2022, the REIT expects normalized FFO of $0.79-$0.84 vs. consensus estimate of $0.83. Guidance assumes same-store net operating income of 7.0%.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.83 beat the $0.81 consensus and increased from $0.80 in Q3 2021 and $ in the Q4 2020.

Q4 resident fees and services revenue of $897.3M vs. $835.6M in Q3 and $713.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 interest income of $39.7M vs. $39.9M in Q3 and $21.1M in Q4 2020.

Q4 rental income of $359M vs. $358M in Q3 and $382M a year ago.

Q4 interest expense of $121.8M vs. $122.5M in Q3 and $121.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Property operating expenses of $785M increased from $729M in Q3 and $621M in Q4 2020.

Senior Housing Operating Portfolio spot occupancy of 77.7% at Dec. 31, 2021 improved ~70 basis points during the quarter.

SHO same-store revenue growth was 4.8% Y/Y.

Conference call on Feb. 16 at 9:00 AM ET.

