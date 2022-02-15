Altria didn't break antitrust rules with Juul investment, judge rules
Feb. 15, 2022 4:45 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO), JUULBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) didn't break antitrust rules with its investment in Juul (JUUL), according to an Administrative Law Judge's ruling in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Altria. The judge dismissed the FTC's claims against Altria and Juul Labs.
- The ALJ’s decision is subject to review by the FTC, according to a statement from Altria. Any decision by the FTC may be appealed to any U.S. Court of Appeals. Altria shares gained almost 1% in after hours trading.
- “We are pleased with this decision and have said all along that our minority investment in JUUL does not harm competition and does not violate the antitrust laws,” Altria's general counsel Murray Garnick said in the statement.
- The ruling comes after Morgan Stanley last week said it expected a decision in the Juul antitrust case this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman had expected the judge would rule that Altria (MO) would have to divest its stake.
- Morgan Stanley's Kaufman, in a note in early June, said she saw "little value" in MO's stake in Juul and viewed the investment as a "call option" on Juul's potential "comeback."
- A public version of the ALJ’s decision is expected to be made available late this month. The WSJ reported on the judge's decision earlier.
- In April 2020, the FTC sued to unwind Altria's Juul stake, accusing Altria (MO) of violating federal antitrust laws by using its roughly 35% stake in the e-cigarette company to quash competitors.