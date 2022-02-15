ClearPoint Neuro estimates Q4 prelim revenue in-line with consensus
Feb. 15, 2022 4:46 PM ETClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported prelim Q4 revenue of $4.3M (+15% Y/Y); functional neurosurgery products and services increased 37% and biologics and drug delivery revenue rose 10%.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $4.3M.
- Clinical team supported 239 (+37% Y/Y) cases despite a regional impact of the Omicron variant on elective procedures.
- FY21 revenue saw a 27% Y/Y growth to $16.3M; record case volume of 929 cases (+36% Y/Y).
- As of Dec.31, 2021, the company had ~$54.1M in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: FY22 revenue seen between $20 and $22M, representing growth between 23% and 35%.