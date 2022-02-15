ClearPoint Neuro estimates Q4 prelim revenue in-line with consensus

Feb. 15, 2022 4:46 PM ETClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported prelim Q4 revenue of $4.3M (+15% Y/Y); functional neurosurgery products and services increased 37% and biologics and drug delivery revenue rose 10%.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $4.3M.
  • Clinical team supported 239 (+37% Y/Y) cases despite a regional impact of the Omicron variant on elective procedures.
  • FY21 revenue saw a 27% Y/Y growth to $16.3M; record case volume of 929 cases (+36% Y/Y).
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company had ~$54.1M in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: FY22 revenue seen between $20 and $22M, representing growth between 23% and 35%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.