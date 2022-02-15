API reports oil stocks that are in line with DOE expectations for tomorrow

Feb. 15, 2022 4:46 PM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • API reported crude inventories fell 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.6mb on the week.
  • Crude inventories at Cushing fell 2.4mb on the week according to the API.
  • API reported gasoline inventories fell 0.9mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.6mb on the week.
  • API reported diesel inventories fell 0.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.5mb on the week.
  • In total, API showed a draw of 2.6mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 2.5mb draw.
  • The API figures are broadly in line with DOE expectations for tomorrow (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
