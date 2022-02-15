SolarEdge little changed after Q4 miss, upside Q1 sales guidance

Feb. 15, 2022 4:41 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Males Checking Solar Panel Width

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) -0.4% post-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations but issuing above-consensus guidance for Q1 sales.

SolarEdge said it forecasts Q1 revenues of $615M-$645M, above $579M analyst consensus estimate, including solar segment sales of $575M-$595M, with adjusted gross margin of 28%-30%

The company said it hit records for Q4 and FY 2021 revenues of $551.9M and $1.96B, respectively, and for Q4 and FY 2021 solar segment revenues of $502.7M and $1.79B, respectively.

Q4 adjusted gross margin was 30.3%, down from 34.0% in Q3 and down from 32.5% in the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating income was $72.9M, down 23% Q/Q from $95.2M but up 68% Y/Y from $43.5M.

Q4 cash flow from operating activities was $89.6M, up from $61.8M in Q3 and $27.2M in the year-ago quarter.

SolarEdge shares rose 5.2% in Tuesday's regular trading but have declined 11% YTD and 24% during the past year.

