SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) said it has adjourned a shareholders meeting to vote on its proposed merger with Alpha Tau Medical to allow more time for certain conditions of the merger agreement to be met.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Healthcare Capital said that the shareholders meeting held Tuesday had been adjourned until the morning of Friday, Feb. 18.

Healthcare Capital said a sufficient number of shareholders had voted in favor of the merger to approve it, but that certain conditions for the closing still needed to be met. It added that shareholders could still vote on the merger and those who had voted were not required to vote again.

“The adjournment is intended to permit more time to satisfy the closing conditions,” Healthcare Capital said in its statement.

Based in Israel, Alpha Tau has developed an alpha radiation therapy device called Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is currently running clinical trials for the device.

In July, Healthcare Capital and Alpha Tau announced they intended to merge in a deal that valued the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $1 B and was expected to provide gross proceeds of $367M.