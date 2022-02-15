FutureTech II Acquisition prices $100M IPO
- FutureTech II Acquisition (FTIIU) priced its $100M IPO consisting of 10M units at $10/unit.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "FTIIU" starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.
- Each unit consists of 1 share and 1 warrant entitling the holder to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the tickers "FTII" and "FTIIW", respectively.
- FTIIU granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The blank check company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry, although it intends to focus on opportunities to acquire U.S. companies in the disruptive technology sector, for example, AI, robotics, and any other technology innovations.