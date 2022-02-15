Bristol Myers Squibb to raise $6B in senior notes offering
Feb. 15, 2022 4:53 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) priced a public offering of senior unsecured notes in a combined principal amount of $6B.
- The notes will be issued in four tranche - $1.75B in principal amount of 2.950% notes due 2032, $1.25B in principal amount of 3.550% notes due 2042, $2B in principal amount of 3.700% notes due 2052 and $1B in principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2062.
- Offer closing is expected on Mar.2.
- Along with the offering, the company commenced a tender offer to purchase, for cash, various series of its outstanding notes.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the tender offer, to fund the repayment of outstanding debt on maturity or earlier redemption and to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.
- Earlier today, the company commenced 22 separate offers to buy for cash notes issued by the offerors for total purchase price of up to $4B.