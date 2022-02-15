Alcon stock up 5% after hours following Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 15, 2022 4:56 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is trading 5% higher in after-hours trading after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines.
- The company also provided bullish revenue and earnings guidance for 2022.
- Diluted EPS in Q4 of $0.28 was a ~47% increase from Q4 2020.
- Revenue of $2.1B in the quarter represented an 11% increase from the prior-year period.
- Revenue in its surgical segment increased ~12% to ~$1.3B. In the vision care business, revenue grew ~10% to $875M.
