  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is trading 5% higher in after-hours trading after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines.
  • The company also provided bullish revenue and earnings guidance for 2022.
  • Diluted EPS in Q4 of $0.28 was a ~47% increase from Q4 2020.
  • Revenue of $2.1B in the quarter represented an 11% increase from the prior-year period.
  • Revenue in its surgical segment increased ~12% to ~$1.3B. In the vision care business, revenue grew ~10% to $875M.
