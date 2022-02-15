Gladstone Commercial core FFO strengthened by rental income, occupancy
Feb. 15, 2022 4:59 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) fourth-quarter funds from operations was helped by rental income growth and same store occupancy.
- Q4 core FFO of $0.40 per share matched the consensus and ticked higher from $0.39 in the third quarter.
- Q4 operating revenue of $35.30M edged higher from $34.33M in Q3.
- Square feet leased at 97.2% in Q4 vs. 97.7% in the previous period.
- Moreover, "Our financial results reflect consistent performance and stabilized revenues from our tremendous same store property occupancy, rent collection and growth, accretive real estate investments made during 2021 and 2020, and our ability to renew tenants, as well as our deleveraging and capital recycling programs," said President Bob Cutlip.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Jan. 13) Gladstone Commercial named Arthur Cooper as co-president.