Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) stock slid 7.8% in Tuesday's regular-hours trading after the payment tech company's guidance came in lighter than consensus estimates.

In addition, its Q4 revenue of $3.67B trailed the average analyst estimate of $3.70B. For Q1, the company expects revenue of $3.42B-$3.45B, less than the $3.49B consensus, and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.47 also lagged the average analyst estimate of $1.56.

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey lowered his calendar 2022 EPS estimates to $7.35 from $7.55 and 2023 EPS estimate to $8.29 from $8.44.

"Our view remains that legacy processor P/Es are constrained by: 1) unrealistically high, i.e.., 10%+ long-term merchant segment organic growth expectations; and 2) unsustainably complex models," Jeffrey wrote in a note to clients.

He said Fidelity (FIS) has impressive acquiring technology, but that won't protect it from economic share loss. And legacy processors can't compete with digital-native ecommerce and vertically integrated point-of-sale software providers like Stripe (STRIP), Block (NYSE:SQ), and Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD), Jeffrey added.

