Airgain reports granting of inducement awards
Feb. 15, 2022 5:09 PM ETAirgain, Inc. (AIRG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) granted inducement awards to 2 new non-executive employees who recently joined the firm.
- The awards were made on Feb. 15 under AIRG’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan.
- The inducement awards to the 2 new employees consist of options to purchase 6.5K shares and 1.5K restricted stock units.
- The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $9.65 the fair market value of Airgain stock on the date of grant.
- The options vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter.
- Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive 1 share and there is no exercise price associated with the RSUs granted.