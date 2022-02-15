Concrete Pumping announces secondary share offering
Feb. 15, 2022 5:32 PM ETConcrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announces secondary offering of up to ~13M shares, par value $0.0001/share, upon the exercise of warrants.
- BBCP will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares underlying the warrants, but will receive up to ~$149.7M from the exercise of the warrants, assuming the exercise in full of all the warrants for cash.
- Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase 1 share at an exercise price of $11.50/share commencing on Jan. 5, 2019 and will expire on Dec. 6, 2023 or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.
- BBCP may redeem outstanding warrants at $0.01/warrant if the last reported stock price equals or exceeds $18/share for any 20 trading days.