CF Industries (NYSE:CF) -2.9% post-market after Q4 earnings miss expectations while revenues more than doubled from a year ago to $2.54B, meeting analyst estimates.

Q4 net earnings increased more than 7x to $859M from $119M in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EBITDA nearly quadrupled to $1.26B compared to $338M in the prior-year period.

CF said sales volumes in quarter were lower than a year earlier due to lower supply availability from higher maintenance activity and production curtailments at one of its U.K. plants due to high natural gas costs.

Average selling prices were higher than a year earlier across all segments due to strong global demand and decreased global supply availability, but cost of sales also was higher, with the average cost of natural gas surging to $6.00/MMBtu compared to the year-ago quarter's average cost of natural gas in cost of sales of $2.60/MMBtu.

CF said it "expects the global nitrogen supply and demand balance to remain tight for the foreseeable future and for the commercial environment to be highly favorable for producers in low-cost regions."

The company also said global nitrogen inventory is believed to be low after a year of strong demand and lower production, and it "expects global demand for nitrogen to remain robust."

CF Industries shares have surged 61% over the past year but have come in roughly flat YTD.