EnLink Midstream GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.24B beats by $380M

Feb. 15, 2022 5:41 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • EnLink Midstream press release (NYSE:ENLC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.24B (+111.3% Y/Y) beats by $380M.
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $286.4 million and $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full-year 2021, respectively.
  • Expects solid cash flow generation to continue in 2022 with adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 10% over 2021 at the midpoint of 2022 guidance range of $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. EnLink also expects to generate more than of $300 million in FCFAD based on the midpoint of 2022 guidance.
