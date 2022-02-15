Masimo to acquire Sound United for $1.03B

Feb. 15, 2022 5:43 PM ETMASIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will acquire Sound United, an innovator of premium, high-performance audio products, for ~$1.025B.
  • MASI will leverage Sound United’s expertise across consumer channels to accelerate distribution of Masimo’s expanding portfolio of consumer products.
  • Masimo intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility.
  • The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Masimo’s non-GAAP EPS upon closing, which is expected near the middle of 2022.
  • Post-closing, Kevin Duffy will continue to lead Sound United, reporting directly to Masimo CEO Joe Kiani.
  • Sound United operates consumer brands Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics.
  • MASI also reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
  • The stock fell 7% in aftermarket trade following the announcements.
