Masimo to acquire Sound United for $1.03B
Feb. 15, 2022 5:43 PM ETMASIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will acquire Sound United, an innovator of premium, high-performance audio products, for ~$1.025B.
- MASI will leverage Sound United’s expertise across consumer channels to accelerate distribution of Masimo’s expanding portfolio of consumer products.
- Masimo intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Masimo’s non-GAAP EPS upon closing, which is expected near the middle of 2022.
- Post-closing, Kevin Duffy will continue to lead Sound United, reporting directly to Masimo CEO Joe Kiani.
- Sound United operates consumer brands Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics.
- MASI also reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
- The stock fell 7% in aftermarket trade following the announcements.