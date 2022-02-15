Invitations Homes sees higher core FFO in 2022 after matching Q4 consensus
Feb. 15, 2022 5:49 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) on Tuesday forecasted higher core FFO per share in 2022 after the REIT's fourth-quarter FFO matched the consensus.
- "Steady job growth and positive demographic trends in our markets continue to generate favorable leasing results across our portfolio, and we expect the demand for single-family rental homes to remain strong in 2022," said President and CEO Dallas Tanner. "With these supportive backdrops, we expect Core FFO growth in 2022 of 11.4% at the midpoint of our guidance," he added.
- Expects core FFO of $1.62-1.70 per diluted share vs. consensus of $1.68.
- Anticipates same store core revenues growth of 8.0% to 9.0% compared with 6.4% in 2021.
- Sees same store net operating income growth of 9.0% to 10.5% compared with 9.4% last year.
- Meanwhile, Q4 average occupancy remained unchanged at 98.1%, and the turnover rate edged lower to 4.6% from 5.7% in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 revenue collections as a percentage of revenues due was 98%, up from 97% in Q3.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Feb. 4) Invitation Homes raised its dividend to $0.22 per share.