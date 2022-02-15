Invitations Homes sees higher core FFO in 2022 after matching Q4 consensus

Feb. 15, 2022 5:49 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Realtor looking for home. Real estate investment trusts REITs investing concept.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) on Tuesday forecasted higher core FFO per share in 2022 after the REIT's fourth-quarter FFO matched the consensus.
  • "Steady job growth and positive demographic trends in our markets continue to generate favorable leasing results across our portfolio, and we expect the demand for single-family rental homes to remain strong in 2022," said President and CEO Dallas Tanner. "With these supportive backdrops, we expect Core FFO growth in 2022 of 11.4% at the midpoint of our guidance," he added.
  • Expects core FFO of $1.62-1.70 per diluted share vs. consensus of $1.68.
  • Anticipates same store core revenues growth of 8.0% to 9.0% compared with 6.4% in 2021.
  • Sees same store net operating income growth of 9.0% to 10.5% compared with 9.4% last year.
  • Meanwhile, Q4 average occupancy remained unchanged at 98.1%, and the turnover rate edged lower to 4.6% from 5.7% in Q4 a year ago.
  • Q4 revenue collections as a percentage of revenues due was 98%, up from 97% in Q3.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Feb. 4) Invitation Homes raised its dividend to $0.22 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.