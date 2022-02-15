Despite a bumpy day of trading, stocks recorded strong gains on Tuesday, amid hope of a peaceful resolution of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. The Nasdaq led the way higher, gaining 2.5% on the day. The S&P 500 posted an advance of 1.6%.

The upswing included a contribution from the travel sector. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) skyrocketed on better-than-expected earnings, carrying names like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Hyatt (NYSE:H) and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) with it.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) represented another major winner on the day. A merger deal with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) sent the stock higher by more than 40%.

Elsewhere, Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) recorded a notable gain on earnings news, taking the stock to a new high.

Financial figures had the opposite impact on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR). The stock dropped despite Street-beating headline numbers, amid concerns about the company's ability to keep up its pace of growth.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) also dropped in the wake of its quarterly report. With the slide, the stock set a fresh intraday 52-week low and flirted with a new closing nadir.

Sector In Focus

Strong earnings from Sabre (SABR) helped drive an overall advance in travel stocks. The travel technology firm topped expectations with its Q4 results, offering hope that air and hotel bookings have seen strong demand.

SABR soared almost 22% on the session, jumping to its highest level since October. Shares have now advanced about 56% since hitting a 52-week low of $7.05 late last year.

The results sparked a buying spree in the overall travel sector. Expedia (EXPE) rose about 7.5%. Meanwhile, Hyatt (H) jumped about 8% and Marriott (MAR) climbed almost 6%. EXPE, H and MAR all set fresh intraday 52-week highs during the session.

Standout Gainer

News of a merger deal sparked a massive rally in shares of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM). The stock jumped 42% after agreeing to be purchased by Intel (INTC).

Under terms of the deal, INTC will pay $53 per share in cash for TSEM. The transaction has a total enterprise value of about $5.4B.

TSEM rocketed $13.94 to close Tuesday's trading at $47.07. The stock also set an intraday 52-week high of $47.47 during the day.

Shares had rallied from mid-October to the first part of January before they suffered a notable correction in the second half of the month. Tuesday's advance more than reversed this slide.

Standout Loser

Avis Budget (CAR) plummeted 12% despite better-than-expected quarterly results. Investors worried about the company's prospects for maintaining growth as the travel industry returns to normal following the surge of demand that accompanied the post-COVID reopening.

The car rental company announced a profit that easily topped expectations, with revenue surging 91% from last year's COVID-impacted results. The top-line figure reached $2.6B, $300M above estimates.

However, investors worried that some of the quarter's supplementary figures pointed to peaking growth. The firm's revenue per day slipped compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company faced a tight labor situation and a volatile market for used cars.

CAR finished Tuesday's trading at $171.25, a decline of $23.46. This reversed a portion of the gains posted earlier in the month.

Notable New High

A better-than-expected quarterly report sparked buying in Huntsman (HUN). Shares jumped 8% to reach a fresh 52-week high.

The chemical products maker announced a quarterly profit that exceeded expectations. The firm's revenue figure also topped consensus, rising 39% to reach $2.31B -- $130M above the Wall Street estimate.

HUN climbed $2.98 to finish at $39.65. Earlier in the session, the stock set a new intraday 52-week high of $40.37.

With the advance, the stock extended gains seen in the second half of 2021. All told, HUN has climbed about 54% over the past six months.

Notable New Low

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) suffered a nearly 8% sell-off following the release of disappointing earnings and a weak forecast. With the retreat, the stock challenged its 52-week low.

The payment tech company reported a quarterly profit that edged past expectations. Revenues failed to beat analysts' estimates, rising about 11% to $3.67B.

Looking ahead, FIS predicted Q1 earnings of $1.44-$1.47 per share. This was below the $1.56 per share that analysts had predicted. The firm forecast revenue between $14.78B and $14.93B, compared to the $14.91B that experts had estimated.

FIS dropped $8.59 to close at $102.85. Shares also established a new intraday 52-week low of $100.84 during the day. However, a late-day recovery allowed the stock to avoid setting a new closing low. That took place on Dec. 1, when FIS finished at $102.36.

