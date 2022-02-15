Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) said it was forced to shut down part its Moss Landing battery storage system, the biggest such facility in California, after some components malfunctioned.

Vistra said early findings indicated that water hoses leaked and some batteries shorted, causing smoke in the building, according to a Bloomberg report.

This is the second incident at the plant in less than six months, after Vistra closed the 300 MW facility in September when some battery modules overheated and smoke triggered a heat suppression system that improperly sprayed water on battery racks.

The company said it is investigating the cause of the latest outage but it will pause bringing its 300 MW facility back online because of the latest problems.

Vistra recently said it plans to nearly double the capacity of its Moss Landing energy storage site by adding 350 MW in an agreement with PG&E.