EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) +2% post-market after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenues estimates, and announcing plans to jointly develop carbon capture solutions in Louisiana with Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO).

EnLink said adjusted EBITDA totaled $286.4 for Q4 and $1.05B for FY 2021, up 17.5% and 7% vs. the respective year-earlier periods; Permian gathering volumes for Q4 increased 28% Y/Y, while Oklahoma gathering volumes fell 2% and North Texas gathering volumes remained flat.

Free cash flow after distributions for the full year totaled $313.6M and the company expects to generate more than $300M in 2022 for the third consecutive year.

For FY 2022, EnLink forecasts for adjusted EBITDA of $1.1B-$1.2B, up ~10% Y/Y based on the midpoint of guidance, with capital spending of $285M-$325M.

Separately, EnLink unveiled a memorandum of understanding with Talos Energy to jointly develop carbon capture, transportation and sequestration solutions in Louisiana.

The companies said the joint service offering will be focused on the Mississippi River corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, and will utilize portions of EnLink's existing regional pipeline infrastructure in Louisiana and Talos's recently acquired River Bend CCS site in Louisiana.

EnLink Midstream units have surged 86% during the past year, including 23% YTD.