Cabot Corp. (CBT +4.3%) climbs to a new all-time high after announcing the groundbreaking of a new specialty compounds facility in Indonesia, which is expected to add 20K metric tons/year to the company's global capacity for specialty compounds, including black masterbatch and conductive compounds.

The new facility is co-located with Cabot's existing carbon black manufacturing site, which will allow for the utilization of integrated site economics through manufacturing efficiencies and reduced waste, including the use of recovered waste-heat energy from the carbon black facility; the plant is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

Cabot recently reported better than expected FQ1 earnings and raised guidance for FY 2022 adjusted EPS.