Cabot set to build new specialty compounds facility in Indonesia

Feb. 15, 2022 1:09 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Rising Arrow Chart

mrgao/iStock via Getty Images

Cabot Corp. (CBT +4.3%) climbs to a new all-time high after announcing the groundbreaking of a new specialty compounds facility in Indonesia, which is expected to add 20K metric tons/year to the company's global capacity for specialty compounds, including black masterbatch and conductive compounds.

The new facility is co-located with Cabot's existing carbon black manufacturing site, which will allow for the utilization of integrated site economics through manufacturing efficiencies and reduced waste, including the use of recovered waste-heat energy from the carbon black facility; the plant is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

Cabot recently reported better than expected FQ1 earnings and raised guidance for FY 2022 adjusted EPS.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.