ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) - now becoming Paramount Global - kicked off an investor event following its Q4 earnings with a voluminous load of content news, setting up the pipeline that will feed the new Paramount.

"Franchises are our future," the company said in a prophetic note before unveiling lengthy plans to develop movies and television series around much of its vast library of intellectual property. That includes filming on a fourth mainline Star Trek feature film to start later this year, along with a prequel TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In children's material, A Paw Patrol film sequel is on the way in 2023, as well as a new Paw Patrol TV series for Nickelodeon/Paramount+. New material is coming tied to SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and there will be movies from the Blue's Clues franchise as well as Baby Shark. And the company is bringing back Dora the Explorer both in animated and live-action forms.

In fare for older viewers, the company confirms it's ordered a second season of Halo and a seventh season of Billions. And spin-off series NCIS: Sydney takes the crime show's formula Down Under.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - the seventh Transformers film - comes next year, and will be the first of a new three-part outing, the company says (with broad new toy lines from partner Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), natch).

Unsurprisingly, the company says Paramount+ will become the new Pay One television window for Paramount Pictures' new theatrical releases, starting in 2024. And it will be bringing home the entire libraries of South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head when their current deals run out.

Among other changes, Paramount+ and Showtime OTT will be combined in a single streaming offering that will start at $12/month for an ad-supported offering. An ad-free version will be $15 (and ads won't be served during Showtime programming, as always). Users will be able to change their subscription from within the Paramount+ app. Showtime will continue to be available on a stand-alone basis.

Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra outlined the new segments that will define Paramount Global's reporting going forward. The company previously reported financials for TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment.

Those will now become TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment. Filmed Entertainment will continue to roll up results from the film studios Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studio.

TV Media now encapsulates the CBS TV network, ViacomCBS Networks International, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Group, BET and Paramount Television Studios. And the Direct-to-Consumer segment holds Paramount+, as well as Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, Noggin and BET+.

What's more transparent in the realignment, Chopra says, are the differences streaming has wrought: TV Media is the highly profitable segment (revenues up 8% pro forma, OIBDA up 1%), while Direct-to-Consumer is high-growth (revenue up 83%, but an OIBDA loss of $1 billion as it funds investment).

Chopra also outlined the broad increases in guidance after the streaming success the company has seen so far. It now expects more than 100 million streaming subscribers by 2024, up from a previous goal of 65 million-75 million, and has boosted its forecast DTC revenue by 2024 to $9 billion from a previous $6 billion.

That's going to come with higher costs as well. Paramount now expects to spend $6 billion on DTC content in 2024, up from a previous forecast for $5 billion (and sharply higher than the $2.2 billion spend last year). OIBDA losses will be greatest in 2023, and improving in 2024 as all that content hits, Chopra says.

Throughout the call there was alignment among the executives speaking on the company's "differentiated" streaming strategy vs. pure-play streaming companies. A "hard bundling" strategy such as a newly announced partnership with France's Canal Plus, echoing an earlier Comcast team-up on SkyShowtime, means that ARPU is lower than in its subscription business, but higher than in linear TV - and there is a frictionless addition of new subscribers when the company's streaming offerings are delivered to millions of partnered customers.

Aside from the longer-term view of the projections, for the near term Chopra says you can expect sequential increases in OIBDA in "each quarter of 2022, including the first quarter."

Now after hours: VIAC -6.4%; VIACA -3.8%.