Green Plains (GPRE +8.1%) rebounds from a two-day, 15% shellacking that followed disappointing Q4 results, as Truist analyst Jordan Levy said the selloff was unwarranted and creates a buying opportunity.

"We maintain our conviction on GPRE's multi-year high growth transformation plan driven by ultra-high protein feed products and other high value ingredients," Levy said, maintaining his Buy rating.

Despite the Q4 miss "driven largely by ethanol hedges preventing the company from realizing upside from an irregular late Q4 rally in ethanol crush margins, the company reiterated its baseline 2022 EBITDA guidance (excluding ethanol) of $150M-$200M, with the company's protein buildouts moving ahead as scheduled," according to Levy.

Saying Green Plains is "moving from a no-margin ethanol producer to a profitable ag tech company," the stock recently was upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI.