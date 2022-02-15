Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) +6.5% post-market after crushing Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as agricultural fundamentals were strong.

Andersons said Q4 adjusted pretax income from continuing operations of $26.9M was its best-ever Q4 result, driven by strong asset and merchandising income, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $130.5M also was a record quarter.

Q4 adjusted pre-tax income in the Trade segment fell to $26.9M from $29.3M in the year-ago quarter, which the company said reflected exceptional Q4 2020 results in propane and cottonseed performance that did not fully repeat, as well as reduced earnings in the sand business.

Q4 adjusted pre-tax income in the Renewables segment surged to $26.5M from a loss of $3.5M a year earlier, helped by significantly higher ethanol crush margins and record corn oil prices, and adjusted pre-tax income in the Plant Nutrient unit rose to $15.9M from $3.2M, due to strong margins in agricultural and industrial product lines resulting from strength in fertilizer prices and farmer income.

"Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high; we continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks and expect continued strong performance as we move into 2022," CEO Pat Bowe said.

Andersons shares have climbed 44% over the past year but are flat so far in 2022.