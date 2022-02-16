Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld’s takeover bid
Feb. 16, 2022 12:55 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), FUNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), owner of Kings Island and Cedar Point, has officially turned down SeaWorld Entertainment’s (NYSE:SEAS) purchase bid.
SeaWorld announced the news late Tuesday.
The company stated, "In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction.
Earlier, SeaWorld (SEAS) offered to acquire the amusement park operator for $60/share, Blomberg reported.
Shares of SEAS are down 4.4% after hours.
Shares of FUN are down 11.5% after hours.