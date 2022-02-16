Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld’s takeover bid

Feb. 16, 2022 12:55 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), FUNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roller coaster in the amusement park with the sunset background.

ekkawit998/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), owner of Kings Island and Cedar Point, has officially turned down SeaWorld Entertainment’s (NYSE:SEAS) purchase bid.

  • SeaWorld announced the news late Tuesday.

  • The company stated, "In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction.

  • Earlier, SeaWorld (SEAS) offered to acquire the amusement park operator for $60/share, Blomberg reported.

  • Shares of SEAS are down 4.4% after hours.

  • Shares of FUN are down 11.5% after hours.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.