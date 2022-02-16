Asia-Pacific stocks jumps; China’s January inflation slows more than expected

Japan +2.22%. Japan Tertiary Industry Index for December 2021 0.4% m/m (expected 0.5%).

Japan inflation expectations survey hits just under 2.5%, its highest ever.

China +0.40%. China's January air passenger traffic -2.2% y/y to only 55% of its pre-covid level.

China January CPI 0.9% y/y (vs. expected 1.0%) and PPI 9.1% y/y (vs. expected 9.5%).

Both the CPI and PPI (January figures) came in below expectations and December’s numbers.

Hong Kong +1.13%.

Australia +1.08%. Westpac reiterate their Reserve Bank of Australia August rate hike forecast

Australia – Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index rises to +0.4% in January (prior -0.1%).

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 422.67 points to 34,988.84, S&P 500 climbed 1.58% to 4.471.07, while Nasdaq surged 2.53% to 14,139.76.

Oil prices steadied after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand.

Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude also held steady and last traded at $92.13 at 0247GMT.

Gold was flat on Wednesday, after hitting an eight-month high in volatile trade last session, as easing Russia-Ukraine tensions countered support from weaker bond yields. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,855.06 per ounce by 01:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.7% at $1,856.20.

Spot silver dropped 2% to $23.36 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% at $1,024.13.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.14%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.09%.