Wix.com Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.05, revenue of $328.3M misses by $4.5M
Feb. 16, 2022 1:43 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wix.com press release (NASDAQ:WIX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $328.3M (+16.2% Y/Y) misses by $4.5M.
- Creative Subscriptions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $246.7 million, up 15% y/y
- Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $81.7 million, up 19% y/y
- Transaction revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.1 million, up 35% y/y
- Partners revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $73.3 million, up 53% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions ARR was $1.010 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 15% y/y
- Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $351.6 million, up 15% y/y
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- Total revenue to be $338M - $343M, representing 11% - 13% y/y growth vs. $353.5M consensus.
- The company expects y/y growth of total revenue to accelerate each quarter through the end of 2022.