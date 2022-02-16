Baudax Bio announces one-for-35 reverse stock split

Feb. 16, 2022 1:57 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced that the company's board has approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common shares.
  • The Reverse Stock Split will become effective on Feb.16 and the company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company's existing trading symbol "BXRX".
  • The Reverse Stock Split will increase it's market price per share of the Company's common stock, bringing the company into compliance with listing requirements of the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement by The Nasdaq Capital Market.
