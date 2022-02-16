Golden Ocean GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.17, revenue of $381.8M beats by $84.27M
Feb. 16, 2022
- Golden Ocean press release (NASDAQ:GOGL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $381.8M (+126.3% Y/Y) beats by $84.27M.
- The Company achieved an average TCE rate for the fleet of $35,256 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $32,262 per day in the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company believes it is well-positioned in the near term, with highly profitable charter coverage for most of its available days in the first quarter of 2022 and approximately one quarter of its available days in the second quarter of 2022.
- Even with lower growth forecasts, global tonne-mile demand is forecast to increase by 2.9% and 2.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. After growing by 3.6% in 2020 and by approximately 4.2% per year on average over the last decade, the global dry bulk fleet is forecast to grow by 2.7% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023, closely approximating the expected growth in tonne-mile demand.