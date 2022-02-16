Moderna, Rovi expand collaboration with 10-year deal to make MRNA medicines
Feb. 16, 2022 4:27 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi expanded their partnership with a new 10 year agreement to manufacture MRNA medicines.
- The collaboration will increase capacities for the compounding, aseptic filling, inspection, labeling, and packaging of ROVI's facilities, in Madrid, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcalá de Henares.
- The new agreement, includes a series of investments expected to allow the manufacturing capacity to increase across ROVI's facilities in Madrid.
- In addition to producing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, ROVI's platform could also be used to service future Moderna mRNA vaccine candidates.
- The two companies are expected to finalize details of the agreement in the first quarter of 2022.
- MRNA -1.11% pre-market to $149.45