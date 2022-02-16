Moderna, Rovi expand collaboration with 10-year deal to make MRNA medicines

Feb. 16, 2022 4:27 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi expanded their partnership with a new 10 year agreement to manufacture MRNA medicines.
  • The collaboration will increase capacities for the compounding, aseptic filling, inspection, labeling, and packaging of ROVI's facilities, in Madrid, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcalá de Henares.
  • The new agreement, includes a series of investments expected to allow the manufacturing capacity to increase across ROVI's facilities in Madrid.
  • In addition to producing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, ROVI's platform could also be used to service future Moderna mRNA vaccine candidates.
  • The two companies are expected to finalize details of the agreement in the first quarter of 2022.
  • MRNA -1.11% pre-market to $149.45
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.