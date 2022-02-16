Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) plans to expand its commercial network in Asia by setting up four new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The expansion comes as the company continues to scale up the manufacturing and distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine and future mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

The company said the Asia-Pacific region represents an integral part of its business, with established subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

"With the addition of four subsidiaries in Asia, we look forward to new opportunities to leverage our mRNA platform to help solve health challenges, including those with a high burden of disease in the Asia-Pacific region," said Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel.

The company said its growing portfolio in prophylactic vaccines, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and rare diseases presents an opportunity to use mRNA technology to maximize the potential impact the company can have on human health in the region.

Moderna (MRNA) noted that it currently has a presence in 12 markets globally and regulators have approved its COVID-19 vaccine in more than 70 markets, including Canada, Japan, the EU, U.K., and Israel.

In 2021, 807M doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were shipped globally, of these ~25% were shipped to low- and middle-income markets.

Moderna's strategic plan for 2022 and beyond includes: Developing a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine and continuously customizing it.

Developing first-in-class vaccines against latent viruses for which there are no approved vaccines as of now.

Developing therapies based on mRNA-encoded proteins in oncology, cardiovascular, auto-immune disorders, and rare genetic diseases.

Developing therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded gene-editing enzymes.

