Could Raskin's delayed vote risk her nomination as Vice Chair of Supervision?

Things are getting even more heated on Capitol Hill as a Republican refusal held up a Senate committee vote on the appointment of Sarah Bloom Raskin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Raskin was slated to become the Fed's Vice Chairwoman of Supervision, or the the government's most influential overseer of the American banking system. The GOP flagged concerns about her business dealings, and their absence from the vote meant the necessary quorum was not there to confirm the nominees.

Quote: "Important questions about Ms. Raskin's use of the 'revolving door' [between politics and corporate interests] remain unanswered largely because of her repeated disingenuousness with the Committee," declared Senate Banking Committee ranking member Pat Toomey (R-Pa). "Committee Republicans aren't seeking to delay her vote. We're seeking answers." He specifically flagged concerns about Raskin's prior work for Reserve Trust, a fintech where she worked after leaving the Obama administration.

The delay not only affects Raskin, but prolongs the confirmation process for Jerome Powell's second term, as well as Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for Fed governor seats. Democrats had hoped to confirm all of them as a package, but the latest delay could theoretically push the Biden administration to ditch Raskin. If the GOP indefinitely holds up the committee vote, she could be "discharged" without recommendation, and force the White House to go for a less controversial pick.

What's the issue? After leaving the Obama administration, Raskin went on to lobby Kansas City Fed President Esther George in 2017 on behalf of fintech Reserve Trust, looking to score a special account at the Federal Reserve (it previously denied access to its payments system). Following her personal intervention, the Kansas City Fed approved the company's second request in 2018, but it maintains the reversal was not the result of Raskin's call. Having a "master account" still remains Reserve Trust's largest selling point to customers and it even advertises as such on the homepage of its website.