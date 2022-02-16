Generac Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.07B beats by $50M

Feb. 16, 2022 6:03 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Generac press release (NYSE:GNRC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.07B (+40.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Shares +2.64% PM.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $220 million, or 20.7% of net sales, as compared to $196 million, or 25.7% of net sales, in the prior year.

  • 2022 Outlook: Net sales are expected to increase between 32 to 36% as compared to the prior year on an as-reported basis, which includes approximately 5 to 7% of net impact from acquisitions and foreign currency. Net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 13.0 to 14.0% for the full-year 2022, with the corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 22.0 to 23.0%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.