Generac Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.07B beats by $50M
Feb. 16, 2022 6:03 AM ET By: Deepa Sarvaiya
- Generac press release (NYSE:GNRC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+40.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Shares +2.64% PM.
- Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $220 million, or 20.7% of net sales, as compared to $196 million, or 25.7% of net sales, in the prior year.
2022 Outlook: Net sales are expected to increase between 32 to 36% as compared to the prior year on an as-reported basis, which includes approximately 5 to 7% of net impact from acquisitions and foreign currency. Net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 13.0 to 14.0% for the full-year 2022, with the corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 22.0 to 23.0%.