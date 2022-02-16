Hilton Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.84B beats by $70M
Feb. 16, 2022 6:04 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hilton Worldwide press release (NYSE:HLT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.84B (+106.7% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 104.2% and 60.4%, on a currency neutral basis, for the fourth quarter and full year.
- Approved 26,000 new rooms for development during the fourth quarter, bringing Hilton's development pipeline to 408,000 rooms as of December 31, 2021.
- FY2022 net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5%.
- Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "We were pleased to see continued recovery throughout 2021, with our fourth quarter showing strong results versus 2019. Although new variants of the virus have had some short-term impact, we are optimistic about the acceleration of recovery across all segments during 2022. We remain confident in the future of our business and our ability to continue to drive strong net unit growth and free cash flow, fueled by higher margins."