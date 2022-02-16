AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today
Feb. 16, 2022 6:20 AM ETAXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation - Units (AXACU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition (AXACU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the symbol, "AXACU" starting today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one redeemable warrant; each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share on initial business combination completion.
- Each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
- Post units commence trading, Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "AXAC," "AXACR" and "AXACWS," respectively.
- The company plans to search for a target business that is engaged in the agribusiness, plant-based proteins, food processing, and related technology industry located in Central and Eastern Europe.