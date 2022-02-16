Avenue Therapeutics gets FDA panel's rejection on IV pain drug
Feb. 16, 2022 6:21 AM ETAvenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A majority of an FDA advisory committee agreed that Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) had not submitted adequate information to support the position that the benefits of intravenous (“IV”) tramadol outweighed the risks.
- The company announced the outcome of the U.S. FDA's joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.
- To the question: “Has the Applicant submitted adequate information to support the position that the benefits of their product outweigh the risks for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic in an inpatient setting?” There were eight yes votes and 14 no votes.
- The drug has been rejected by the FDA twice.
- Following the second Complete Response Letter for the drug, Avenue (ATXI) submitted a formal dispute resolution request in July 2021. In response, the FDA scheduled an AdCom meeting after the agency’s Office of New Drugs sought additional input from an outside panel to make a decision.